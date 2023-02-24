JAKE JONES

Benton pitcher Jake Jones throws a pitch in a game last season. The All-State selection Jones returns to a Panthers team with plenty of experience. 

BENTON – After a 22-9 finish, including winning their first 14 contests, and a quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion Marion, the Benton Panthers baseball team looks locked and loaded going into the 2023 season. The Panthers have seven starters back in the field and the majority of their quality arms on the mound, not to mention depth to go on top of that. 

Tags

Recommended for you