BENTON – After a 22-9 finish, including winning their first 14 contests, and a quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion Marion, the Benton Panthers baseball team looks locked and loaded going into the 2023 season. The Panthers have seven starters back in the field and the majority of their quality arms on the mound, not to mention depth to go on top of that.
“We’re excited about what we’ve got coming back,” Benton longtime Coach Mark Balisterri said. “We only lost two starters. There was a part of the year we had a third starter out there, but we have our whole infield back.”
Benton lost All-State selection Ethan Perry, starting All-Conference catcher Jackson Cobb and Dawson Turner, who saw plenty of time on the field, to graduation, but return All-Stater Jake Jones, a leader on the mound, at the plate and UCA signee, and All-Conference selections Brooks Lane, Caiden Phillips, Dalton Adair and Logan Hope.
“For the most part we have the bulk of our team back,” Balisterri said. “We’ve probably got more depth than we ever have, especially infield-wise.”
Playing third base last year when not on the mound, Jones looks to see time at first this season after batting .322 with eight doubles, 20 RBIs, 21 walks and a .451 on-base percentage. On the mound, Jones was 5-0 with 1.01 ERA, striking out 82 in 48.1 innings.
Balisterri also foresees sophomore Broc Mattox and senior Seth Mejia, also a force on the mound, playing some first base. Mejia had an 0.83 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33.2 innings.
“He’s probably one of our more versatile players and is swinging it well,” Balisterri said of Mejia, “so we’re going to have to find a place to play when he’s not pitching.”
The senior Lane will return to his post at second base to start for the third year after batting .350 and stealing 11 bags.
“He’s just a leader and kind of the anchor of our infield and will probably be our leadoff,” Balisterri said, also citing senior Drake Womack as a contender at second, or practically anywhere on the field.
The senior Hope returns at shortstop, with the versatile Mejia as a backup. Hope hit .259 with 15 RBIs at the plate and had a 1.45 ERA with 26 strikeouts as the closer last year.
The Panthers will have some new blood at third base this year with freshman Marcus Bates, who has committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks already.
“He’s a very talented young man,” Balisterri said. “He’s a middle infielder, but with Logan’s experience we think it’s going to help him become a better shortstop in the future. With those two guys on the left side of the infield, we have a chance to be as good as we’ve ever been.”
Of course, Jones will play third as needed and versatile senior Jack Woolbright could also see time there, though will probably start in the outfield at first.
“There’s eight guys we can play anywhere in the infield,” Balisterri said. “We could play a different group out there and be very, very competitive.”
Sophomore Mason McDaniel will take over behind the plate in Cobb’s absence, with Bates, Mejia, Woolbright and senior Donovan Pearson vying for backup roles.
“He’s done a really good job,” the Coach said of McDaniel. “He’s gotten better the last four weeks and continues to get better. We’ve got a little depth, but Mason’s going to lead the way.”
Senior Caiden Phillips returns to the outfield after earning All-Conference last year. Phillips hit .303 with 23 runs and 15 RBIs a year ago, but is dealing with a nagging injury at the moment.
“We’re hoping he’ll do big things,” Balisterri said of Phillips.
Womack could start in right field at the outset with Woolbright taking over left field.
“We really feel like we have to have him on the field somewhere,” the Coach said of Woolbright. “He’s just a gamer. He does a real good job at the plate and has a knack for the ball.”
Sophomore Elias Payne looks to survey over centerfield in the future, but is sidelined by a knee injury suffered in football. Senior Justin Mitchem will man center for now.
“Justin Mitchem is probably the most improved outfielder we’ve got coming back,” Balisterri said. “He’s really stepped up his game defensively, offensively, and expect him to be a big part of our lineup.
“We’ve got 12 or 13 guys we feel real comfortable with.”
The aforementioned Jones, Mejia and Hope will contribute on the mound immediately, but the junior Adair, 5-0, 1.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 innings, will be out at the outset.
“Adair is not 100 percent,” the Coach explained. “He had an arm issue late in the summer and is in rehab right now. Two or three weeks behind. We’re hoping right after spring break he’ll be ready to go.
“Those four guys are going to be the backbone of our pitching lineup.”
There are several other Panthers expected to see mound action, including senior Braden Campbell, out last season with Tommy John surgery, and the lefty Payne when he returns from the shelf.
“I think he’s really going to help us,” Balisterri said of Campbell.
While depth and experience abound for Benton, there is one aspect of the game concerning Balisterri.
“We don’t have a whole lot of team speed and that’s a real concern right now,” he said. “Putting pressure on people really makes a big difference. We’re going to have to put pressure on people by being smart on the bases, executing and playing small ball. Our goal is to score four runs a game. If we can get those four runs across the plate, we think we have a good chance to win the ballgame with our pitching.”
In the 5A Central last year, the Panthers move to the South, which will be no cakewalk. The conference is also scheduled in a new format where teams will play each other twice in the same week, supposedly to help even the playing field where a squad’s No. 1 starter isn’t going against the same team twice.
“Our conference starts right off the bat,” Balisterri said. “I don’t know if we got lucky, but we pulled the first-week bye, but everybody else in our conference starts Tuesday. We’re fortunate we get a week off of playing conference because there’s nine teams in our conference.
“It’s going to be like a dang murderer’s row. When you look at us, Sheridan, Lake Hamilton, Lakeside, El Dorado, Texarkana, White Hall, and then Hot Springs and Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff has a kid going to Little Rock to pitch so they’re going to have a dude on the mound that can beat you.”
The Panthers played North Little Rock in a benefit game at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton Thursday and officially start their season in the Panther/Yellowjacket FCA Classic, which starts Monday. Benton will take on Russellville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Everett Field, play Catholic Thursday at 6:45 and wrap the Classic Friday vs. Bentonville West at 5:45.
Also, on April 4 and April 6, it will be the Battle of the Balisterris as the Panthers play the Lakeside Rams, whose new coach is Brooks Balisterri, a former Panther and Mark’s son.