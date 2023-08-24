The gridiron battle has been a struggle for the Harmony Grove Cardinals the past week as the heat has kept the defending conference champions indoors for practice.
Despite heat, Cardinals ready for season-opening
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
-
-
Latest News
- Sheriff’s Office reports describe encounter with man who later was struck and killed by vehicles
- Pummeling Panthers: Benton linebackers bigger, better going into season
- Bauxite bounces Malvern to begin West play
- Benton sweeps to start season
- Bryant comes back after slow start
- Despite heat, Cardinals ready for season-opening
- Beavers gearing up for another run
- Digital clones and Vocaloids may be popular in Japan. Elsewhere, they could get lost in translation
Most Popular
Articles
- Smith-Caldwell Drug Store closes doors; business sold to Walgreens
- SCSO reports death of K9 Cain
- Sheriff’s Office reports describe encounter with man who later was struck and killed by vehicles
- Hornets handle Bruins in benefit
- Dick Mooney honored by city, state officials on 100th Birthday
- UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Bryant shooting
- Benton sweeps host tourney at Longhills
- Best of the Best: Bryant receivers possibly tops in Hornet history
- ‘Salt Season’: Important changes for Salt Bowl 2023; tickets and T-shirts on sale now
- Quorum Court approves ordinance giving County Judge powers over library
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.