After a heartbreaking end of the season with Benton's first-round state playoff game forfeited due to COVID-19 quarantine, the Panthers look to next year with plenty of talent returning. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition (Sunday).
featured
Despite season cut short, future looks bright for Benton
Latest News
- Despite season cut short, future looks bright for Benton
- Panthers earn honors, 3 All-State
- Ledbetter named Player of the Year
- New cases up 2,358, combined deaths up 30
- Hornets fight for win over Wildcats
- Good start propels Bryant to victory
- Confirmed cases up 1,110, combined deaths up 43
- Car slams culvert near Alcoa overpass
Most Popular
Articles
- Car slams culvert near Alcoa overpass
- Conway woman killed in I-30 crash
- Ledbetter named Player of the Year
- Bryant educator dies of COVID-19
- Confirmed cases up 1,110, combined deaths up 43
- Despite season cut short, future looks bright for Benton
- Panthers earn honors, 3 All-State
- Miracle Among Mayhem: Given hours to live, local woman beats COVID-19
- New cases up 2,358, combined deaths up 30
- County death toll tops 80; 15 in last week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.