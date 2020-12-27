JUSTIN WALKER

Benton senior Justin Walker, 75, makes a tackle in a 60-53 win over Van Buren in the Panthers final game of the season. 

After a heartbreaking end of the season with Benton's first-round state playoff game forfeited due to COVID-19 quarantine, the Panthers look to next year with plenty of talent returning. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition (Sunday). 

