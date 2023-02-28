HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals kicked off their 2023 season Monday after completing a 17-12 year last spring and making a deep run into the playoffs once more, falling in the 3A state semifinals.
“We have been really fortunate to make some deep runs the past few years and some really good senior leadership to go along with some good draws when it came to the state tournament,” said Head Coach Brandon Mynhier. “It was a great way for those guys to end their season. It was a lot of fun.”
The Cardinals return a few starters from last year, including Issac Patterson on the bump, Peyton Potter at shortstop, Hunter Hawkins in the outfield and Peyton Russell in the infield.
Mynhier added that there are many guys that were on the team last year that will have their number called a lot in 2023, despite the lack of key experience in varsity games.
“We have another really good group of seniors,” Mynhier said. “It is a different year because we don’t have the amount of returning starters like we have in the past. I am excited to really be able to watch these guys grow and get accustomed to the game this year.”
Despite the lack of in-game experience, Mynhier said he is most excited about his defense and his pitching depth heading into the season.
“I think we can come in and really throw strikes. We will make most of the routine plays and some of the not so routine plays,” Mynhier said.
With a younger group than usual, Mynhier said his team’s biggest question mark at this point is the missing experience.
“We have had the fewest amount of returning starters than we have had in a while,” Mynhier said. “They have been on the team, just not in games as much. I think we may be better toward the end of the season than we will be at the start because we gain that valuable experience throughout the year.”
With a number of conferences across the state experimenting with a few new formats, the Cardinals will be back to the plans of yesteryear with a single round robin format in 2023.
This breaks down to the Cardinals playing each conference opponent once during the regular season and ending with a district tournament. Harmony Grove is the host site for this year’s postseason conference tournament.
In 2021 and 2022 the Cardinals played a traditional conference schedule with two matches during the season and no district tournament at the end.
“I like the district tournament because it gives the wild card a chance - anyone can make the top four at that point,” Mynhier said. “It also allows you to get into that postseason mode before regional.”
Looking at the conference, Mynhier said he expects Genoa Central to be at the top with its depth. Also, Prescott’s Carston Poole returns after a big 10-home run season. Bismarck also returns its ace, making it a challenge up and down the conference schedule.
“We are looking to finish top four,” Mynhier said. “It is going to be a big challenge.”
The Cardinals have 23 games scheduled thus far for the 2023 regular season.
The year began Monday with the annual Battle of the Groves against Camden Harmony Grove. Due to wet fields, both teams played at Majestic Park in Hot Springs.
Story will be an upcoming issue of The Saline Courier.