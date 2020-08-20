With Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s directive about sporting events Friday during his press conference, Directive for Large Outdoor Venue and Large Indoor Venue Plans for School-Sponsored Team Sports, schools across the state are good to go on with their fall sports seasons.
Hutchinson said, “We’re issuing a directive to our public and private school superintendents and athletic directors from the Dept. of Health giving guidelines on the large outdoor venue and indoor venue plans for school sponsored team sports. The facilities will not be expected to go over 66 percent capacity, they will be expected to be socially distanced, that means 6 feet, between families and individual groups, and also to wear masks. Those are the fundamental principles and that way we won’t have to review every facility requirement. It’s a broad-based venue specifications as to what is expected.”
The directive gets into more detail on the Arkansas Dept. of Health website, but that 66-percent mark will basically be impossible to achieve and social distance at the same time. A note on the directive claims, “Though the Large Outdoor and Indoor Venue directives allow up to 66 percent, the above requirements for physical distancing may put actual capacity between 25-50 percent.”
Benton Athletic Director Scott Neathery doesn’t see social distancing possible at near the 66-percent clip, nor anywhere close to the 50-percent guideline.
“They say up to 66 percent, but there’s not way to follow social-distancing guidelines that were handed out,” Neathery said. “You really can only put about 25 to 30 percent in our stadium, gym or whatever. You have to skip a bleacher in between, so you’re down to 50 percent now. Then the bleachers you can sit on, you have to make sure there’s 6 feet in between each person or each family group. You’re looking at 25, 30 percent tops.”
Neathery said Panther Stadium in Benton has a capacity for 4,850 spectators, which includes the home and visitor sides, as well as the band stand, which Neathery says the band will not be performing there. Thirty percent of 4,850 brings the number of spectators which can successfully social distance to 1,455, with the band being placed elsewhere.
“Our band will not be in the band stand,” Neathery said. “They’ll be in the north end zone in folding chairs so they can be distanced like they need to be distanced.
“We’ve already taped (the bleachers) off. That’s part of the directive we got, it needs to be clearly marked. You can’t sit there. We’ve clearly marked them with tape and you can tell you’re not supposed to sit there. I’ll have coaches working like ushers, so they’ll help people get to their seats so everybody is social distancing.”
But it’s not just at football games where these requirements are going to be heeded.
“Everybody talks about football,” Neathery said, “but volleyball has been sitting here waiting, too. Nobody talks about volleyball. They’ve been sitting on pins and needles, as well.”
As far as those to get a shot at the limited tickets, Neathery explained.
“Parents are going to get the first priority in everything,” he said. “Whoever’s participating. Say we’re at home for football … band, cheer, dance, football, (the parents are) going to get first dibs on seats. I’m looking at doing some type of maybe season tickets. I don’t know, at this point we’re just trying to figure out the best way to do it. Whether it’s all season tickets, all pre-sales … I don’t even know if I’ll have walk-up sales. It’s one of those deals the guidelines came out at the last minute, so every AD is kind of scrambling right now trying to figure out how we need to do this. We kind of had some things in our head, but we couldn’t do anything until we knew exactly what we were doing. By now we usually have all our reserves (tickets) sold.”
Another requirement for athletics events will be masks or face coverings, which have been a sticking point to some since Gov. Hutchinson mandated masks in mid-June. The directive states, “Face coverings are required for all persons present, except for children under the age of 10 years old. Due to increased production of respiratory droplets during yelling and cheering, face coverings should remain in place even when attendees are seated and maintaining required physical distancing. Face coverings may be removed in order to consume food or beverage, but should be in place immediately afterwards.”
Neathery explained what Benton will be doing regarding masks.
“One of the prerequisites is everybody wears a mask the whole time, indoors or outdoors,” he said. “It was thought that once they sit down, they could take it off. The nature of yelling and screaming for your team and getting excited and stuff, everybody is going to have to wear a mask, whether it’s indoor or outdoor. Unless they’re eating, sitting at their seat eating or drinking, but as soon as they’re finished, they’re supposed to put their mask on.”
Neathery did say for those who refuse to wear masks once seated would be escorted out, but also said he doesn’t foresee it being a problem.
“I’m going to have workers,” Neathery said. “I’m going to have some type of usher or somebody there to try to monitor that. We’re not going to go up there and cuss them and lock them up and take them out. We’re going to be nice about it and give friendly reminders. We’ll have signage everywhere and a PA announcer saying it a lot. I know the AAA (Arkansas Activities Association) is coming up with some consistent announcements for everybody at every stadium and every venue will be able to say.”
Concessions will also be allowed, but don’t expect nachos, hot dogs or hamburgers to be available.
“We’re going to do concessions, but it’s going to be pre-packaged food,” Neathery said. “Concessions will have to run with restaurant guidelines. It’s going to be candy, chips, cokes, pretty much. For concessions, all of them will wear a mask at all times, they will wear gloves, but we are only going to serve pre-packaged food. We are not going to make hot dogs, hamburgers, that type.”
Neathery also said there is a possibility of bringing in a food truck, which the Benton Athletic Complex has hosted several times before.
“For football, we have talked about maybe having a food truck come in because they already know what the restaurant guidelines are,” he said. “They’ more prepared for it than what we are. We can do whatever we need to do, but I’d much rather a food truck come in and we get a percentage. Also, it cuts down your lines. We’ve also talked about people walking through the stands with peanuts, cokes, chips, throw it to them, so we hold down the lines. Everything we do is trying to make sure we don’t have lines and gatherings.”
At the stadium, Neathery plans to keep both entryways open and also has a plan for Benton Arena, as well.
“We’re going to keep the entrances open,” he said. “There’s enough room to where we can open up our gates and we can have inflow and outflow. We have enough room as far as guidelines go to where we can do that. As far as the gyms go, we’ll open up one set of doors to come in and the other set of doors will be exit only. We’ll have markings on the floor to show exactly how to do that. Also with concessions, in line, we have markings on the floor to stand.
“We’ll check the temp(erature) before we come into the stadium. All workers will have to check their temp and go through the screening process before they ever walk into the stadium.”
With all of the new requirements, another new change is cheer, dance and band will not travel for away games. As far as fans attending away games, Neathery went into detail on how that will work.
“We have a plan,” he said. “All ADs … there’s been about 20 athletic directors I’ve talked to. Like our conference football, the 6A West, we’ve already had an AD meeting on Zoom and figured out how we’re going to do away games. The home AD will send a certain amount of tickets, whatever they can hold on their visitor’s side, they’re going to send that to the other AD. We’ll make sure our football players parents can buy them first. Every visitor in our conference, there will be no walk-up sales.
“All of those will be pre-sold at the visiting teams school before. They’ll get the money to me and I’ll get a check and send it to that school. It’s going to be a lot on the honor system, but every AD is in the same boat. We’re all in this thing together. The main thing is to make sure we get through the season. We can’t worry about the money or revenue at this point, we just have to worry about keeping people safe, keeping fans safe and make sure we can have the best, enjoyable experience we can have while keeping safe.”
And as he has done since the pandemic began in mid-March, Neathery complimented his staff for doing a great job through a tough situation.
“My coaches all summer long have gone above and beyond,” he said. “I’m very lucky I’ve got coaches that care about kids, care about their safety and make sure they do it right.”
Benton will be put to the test this week. The Maroon & Gray volleyball match will be held at Benton Arena and the newly renovated Cook Health & Wellness Center, formerly Cook Fieldhouse, on Tuesday. The Benton Jr. High will host its benefit game at Panther Stadium on Thursday and the Panthers football team will travel to Little Rock Christian Academy for a benefit game on Friday.