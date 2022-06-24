HUNTER FERRELL

Saline County Dirtbags leadoff man Hunter Ferrell takes a cut in a 10-3 win over Harrison in the Arkansas American Legion AA State Tournament at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Ferrell went 4 for 4 with three doubles, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI.

The Saline County Dirtbags stayed alive in the Arkansas American Legion AA State Tournament with a 10-3 victory over Harrison Thursday at Burns Park in North Little Rock.