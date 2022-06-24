The Saline County Dirtbags stayed alive in the Arkansas American Legion AA State Tournament with a 10-3 victory over Harrison Thursday at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
