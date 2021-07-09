JACKSON REGAN

Saline County Dirtbag Jackson Regan, shown here as a Bauxite Miner in the Central Arkansas Senior All-Star Game last month, throws a pitch. Regan earned the win in an 8-7 win over Sheridan on Thursday.

The Saline County Dirtbags held on for an 8-7 win over Sheridan on the road Thursday. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

