BENTON TENNIS

The Benton tennis team celebrates after the boys and girls doubles squads won the 5A Central Conference Tournament Tuesday in Sylvan Hills. Benton sophomore Lily Jessen and junior Emma Young won the girls doubles title, while senior Luke Pelton and junior Noah Koch won the boys doubles title. Full story will be in Thursday’s The Saline Courier.

The Benton tennis team won the 5A Central Conference Tournament at Sylvan Hills in Sherwood earlier this week. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Tags

Recommended for you