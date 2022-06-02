EVAN LEE

Former Bryant Hornet and current Washington Nationals pitcher Evan Lee gets set to throw a pitch in his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday at Citi Field in New York. Lee was solid in a 5-0 loss to the Mets.

Former Bryant Hornet Evan Lee made his Major League Baseball debut for the Washington Nationals Wednesday in a 5-0 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.