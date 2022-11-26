The Bryant Hornets (11-0) entered Friday night’s tilt vs. Conway with one thing on their mind – a fifth straight trip to the 7A state finals.
Needing a win to accomplish the feat, Bryant held little back against the rival Wampus Cats, taking down the 7A Central foe 42-21 to secure a shot at defending its crown. The win was also the second victory over Conway in the last three games.
“I am happy,” said Head Coach Buck James. “That is a good team we just played. How many people have done it five in a row? Just getting there five times in a row is just amazing.”
Bryant has the chance to join elite company next week in the title game. A win would make the Hornets only the second program in state history to accomplish the feat of winning five straight championships – the other being Little Rock Central (six straight 1952-1957 and five straight 1946-1950).
“The mark has been on these guys all year long and everyone has circled the date when they were going to play us and we have gotten everyone’s best shot. To hang in there and do this and get back for a fifth time is amazing. Our coaches and players have done a great job.”
The win is the 52nd straight over an Arkansas opponent as well for the Hornets, dating back to Week 9 of the 2018 season. Overall during that stretch, Bryant is 52-1 with its lone loss coming against Longview, Texas, on the road a season ago.
Bryant started strong from the opening kickoff Friday and never looked back.
Starting at their own 20, the Hornets would use only four plays before breaking the nothing-nothing score as running back James Martin sprinted 68 yards to pay dirt.
Bryant would lead 7-0 after the point-after with 10:18 remaining in the quarter.
Looking to make a stop on defense, the Hornets would have to hold tight as the special teams took control. Conway would cough up the ball on the ensuing kickoff which was scooped and ran back for the touchdown by Joshua Rice.
Bryant would lead 14-0 with 10:09 to go still in the first.
Both teams would struggle a bit the next few drives, resulting in traded punts and a Bryant fumble.
Still leading 14-0, Bryant’s defense would bend a little as Conway embarked on a 17-play drive that ended with a 21-yard field goal to make it 14-3 with 10:21 to go in the half.
Bryant’s offense continued to be stagnant as it punted on its next two drives. The second, though, would be blocked through the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety for the Cats and a 14-5 Hornets advantage with 6:57 to go in the quarter.
Receiving the ball and looking for momentum, Conway’s nightmare on special teams continued as it fumbled a second time. The loose ball would find the grasp of Ethan Primus, who returned the rock 68 yards for the score. Bryant would lead 21-5 after the PAT with 6:41 to go in the half.
Conway would be shutout the rest of the second quarter.
Needing more insurance, the Hornets capitalized on its next series as Jordan Walker found Cason Trickey from 34 yards away for the score.
Bryant would lead 28-5 with 4:32 to go.
In full control, the Hornets continued to dominate on special teams, recovering a third fumbled kickoff return in the half.
Set up at the Conway 17, Bryant would not be able to capitalize as Walker fumbled at the 18.
Conway, though, continued to be sloppy as its next drive resulted in a line drive punt that found the chest of Nick Biskey. The big lineman would recover the loose ball at the Conway 6.
Two snaps later Bryant would be in the end zone again thanks to Martin. The 5-yard TD made it two in the game for the junior back and a 35-5 lead for the Hornets with 2:47 until halftime.
Both teams would possess the ball two more times before the end of the half, resulting in a punt and interception for Conway and a missed 19-yard field goal and interception for the Hornets as Bryant took its 30-point lead into the break.
The second half was all defense to start on both sides as both teams punted twice their first two series.
Conway would get things going its third drive, capping a 12-play series with a 3-yard run from running back Jayllen Chambers to make it 35-12 with 2:57 to go in the third. The touchdown would mark the first points allowed by Bryant in the third quarter this season.
Despite the rare third-quarter score, the Hornets would get back to tradition, scoring in two plays as Walker raced 51 yards for the TD. Bryant would lead 42-12 with 2:09 to go in the third.
With things getting out of control for Conway, the Cats would drive all the way to the Bryant 1 after a fantastic kickoff return that ended at the Hornet 20. A turnover on downs gave Bryant the rock at its own half yard line.
With little room for error, Bryant would suffer its second safety of the game, moving the score to 42-14 with 36 seconds to go in the third.
The fourth would consist of little offense as both teams turned the ball over on downs a combined three times before the Cats added a late score to make it 42-21.
However, it was too little, too late as the Hornets advanced to the title game with a kneel down by Walker.
James was excited about his special team’s play Friday after it turned in two touchdowns, three fumbles and a blocked punt.
“I am sick for Conway,” James said. “I don’t think they ever dreamed they would give up two touchdowns on the kickoff return team. But we made plays and put our hats and arms on the ball and got it loose. There was someone there to pick it up. That is football – offense, defense and special teams.”
As for the two safeties, along with the other rare plays in the game, James was amazed.
“It is the most bizarre thing,” James added. “I have never seen anything like it in my life. It is what it is. You have the opportunity to make a play, you make a play.”
Walker finished his night 5 for 11 passing, going for 113 yards and a score. He would also fumble twice and throw an interception while being sacked six times, as well.
Bryant would suffer seven sacks on the night as Gideon Motes was dragged down behind the line of scrimmage during his only snap of the game.
On the ground, Walker would run 16 times for 69 yards and a score.
Martin, the hero from last week’s semifinals win over Rogers, continued to impress this week, rushing for 102 yards and two more scores on 15 carries. The junior scored five times last week.
Chris Gannaway showed up nicely with 53 yards on nine touches in the win.
Bryant will now take on Bentonville in the 7A finals after the Tigers downed 7A Central’s Cabot on Friday.
“I haven’t got the chance to see Bentonville but they are a good team and have won as many, if not more state championships as we have,” Jame said. “It will be a good contest. It is going to be a big game and our kids have to be ready.”
With a full week of practice ahead of the Hornets prior to the title game, James said his team still has plenty to correct.
“We have to be able to run the football,” James said. “That has been the key this whole week. We make a lot of bad decisions. We get penalties at bad times and give up too many big plays. We have to clean that stuff up.”
Bryant was flagged nine times Friday, totaling 90 yards. Conway was penalized a bit as well, being flagged six times for 66 yards.
Bryant will take the field under the lights of War Memorial Stadium next Friday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the 2A title match at noon.