The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals season would come to an end this past Tuesday in the 3A Central Conference Tournament held at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock. The Lady Cards dropped the first to sets 25-19 and 25-17 to the Mayflower Lady Eagles before coming back for a 25-23 win in the third. No. 6 seeded Harmony Grove almost forced a fifth and final set, but were edged by the No. 3 seed Eagles 26-24.