BAUXITE – An assistant coach for the Benton Panthers basketball team the past two seasons, Bryce Evans will take the reins as the head man in Bauxite after being officially hired to coach the Lady Miners basketball team at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Evans’ hiring was possible when former Lady Miner Coach Greg Chenault took the head job for Russellville’s varsity boys. Chenault finished 44-21 coaching the Lady Miners the past two seasons, including a state tournament appearance.
featured
Evans named new Lady Miner coach
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Benton Police: Little Rock man arrested on charges of animal cruelty
- Evans named new Lady Miner coach
- County attorney says there’s legal precedent for county judge to hire, fire library staff
- Bryant alum returns, becomes head Hornet
- Crissy’s Pub Style burger is headed to the “Super Bowl of competitive cooking”
- 3 Lady Miners make All-State
- Houston garners Gwatney POY
- Hogs expected to match 1992 on draft night
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant alum returns, becomes head Hornet
- Herb’s Barber Shop awards two more scholarships
- County attorney says there’s legal precedent for county judge to hire, fire library staff
- Crissy’s Pub Style burger is headed to the “Super Bowl of competitive cooking”
- 3 Lady Miners make All-State
- Battle over books resumes as residents and JP raise legal concerns at QC
- Groudbreaking for Ralph Buche Community Center renovations scheduled for Thursday
- Benton Police: Little Rock man arrested on charges of animal cruelty
- Evans named new Lady Miner coach
- Hogs expected to match 1992 on draft night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.