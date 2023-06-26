BRYCE EVANS

Former Benton Panthers assistant coach Bryce Evans cuts down the nets after winning a championship while the head coach at Trinity Christian. Evans was recently named the new Bauxite Lady Miners basketball coach. 

BAUXITE – An assistant coach for the Benton Panthers basketball team the past two seasons, Bryce Evans will take the reins as the head man in Bauxite after being officially hired to coach the Lady Miners basketball team at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Evans’ hiring was possible when former Lady Miner Coach Greg Chenault took the head job for Russellville’s varsity boys. Chenault finished 44-21 coaching the Lady Miners the past two seasons, including a state tournament appearance. 

