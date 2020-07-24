Getting rained out on Wednesday in the first round of the AA American Legion State Tournament in Jacksonville, Benton Everett Buick GMC (18U) had to play a doubleheader Thursday. It didn’t turn out well for Everett in the double-elimination tournament as it would fall 11-1 to Jacksonville in the first round before succumbing 12-8 to Sheridan in the loser’s bracket game, ending its season at 11-5 overall.
Everett was never in it against Jacksonville as Benton was down 5-0 after one inning, four of those runs coming from Ryan Ready’s grand slam, before Everett got on the board in the top of the second. Jake Green singled to start, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Dawson Goines’ RBI single to left field for the 5-1 game.
But, that would be all Benton could get across as Jacksonville added four runs in the third, one in the fifth on a Kyle Williams homer and Ready would end the game in the fifth, invoking the sportsmanship rule with his leadoff home run in the frame for the 11-1 final.
For Benton, Green finished 2 for 2 with the lone run, Goines was 1 for 1 with an RBI, while Peyton Hudgins and Caleb Sollars both had a hit each in the loss. Ready finished 2 for 2 with two homers and five RBIs for Jacksonville.
Everett actually outhit Sheridan 11-8 in the loser’s bracket game, but Benton issued 14 walks and hit two Sheridan batters for 16 free runners in the 12-8 loss.
Sheridan scored three runs in the first two innings before Benton got on the board in the top of the third on Hudgins’ RBI triple to right field. But, Sheridan responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-1 lead.
Everett made it a 7-2 game in the fourth on Reed Gautreaux’s RBI single to score Easton Dinwiddie, who walked to start the inning, but Sheridan got that run back in the bottom of the frame for the 8-2 game.
Benton brought it to within 8-4 in the fifth with a 2-run inning in the fifth, but Sheridan took advantage of four walks and a hit batter, scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning for the 12-4 lead.
Everett picked up four runs in the seventh on Blake Ferrell’s RBI single, an RBI ground out by Gautreaux, an RBI double by Will Callaway and an RBI single by Caleb Goines, but the deficit was too much to overcome in the 4-run loss.
Caleb Goines finished 3 for 4 with an RBI, Junior Acosta was 2 for 3, Gautreaux went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, and Ferrell, Hudgins and Callaway both had a hit and RBI in the loss. Reece Rowland struck out one without giving up a hit and walk in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.