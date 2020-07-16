Down 3-2 going into their last at-bat in the Junior American Legion State Tournament, the Benton Everett Buick GMC (17U) juniors came back to tie it in the bottom of the seventh against Crossett and would walk it off on Karsyn Buchanan’s single to right field to claim a 4-3 victory and stay alive in the tourney.
Reece Rowland walked to start the bottom half of the final inning, stole second and went to third on Caleb Goines infield single. Goines stole second and Rowland scored on Jackson Regan’s RBI ground out to short to tie it up, with Goines advancing to third. Goines scored the winning run on the very next pitch, Buchanan’s single to right for the win.
After Everett lost a close one to Cabot, 6-5, to start the tournament on Tuesday, Benton came back with a 6-3 win over Carlisle on Wednesday. Everett (7-8) will take on the Texarkana Jr. Hogs today at 5:30 p.m. and the winner will play Jacksonville at 8 p.m.
It was a scoreless game after two innings before Crossett got on the board first in the top of the third. A bases-loaded walk and fielder’s choice RBI netted the first two runs for the 2-0 Crossett lead, but Benton would get those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Rowland reached on a one-out single and made it to third on Caleb Goines’ bunt single, who took second on the throw. Regan laid down a squeeze bunt to plate Rowland to make it a 2-1 deficit, with Buchanan reaching via base on balls and Dawson Goines getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jake Green followed with a two-out single to right field to tie things up at 2-apiece.
Crossett would score on a two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth to take the 1-run lead until Everett won it in the final inning.
Buchanan came up big again for Everett going 2 for 3 with an RBI at the plate and also threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out three for the win. Caleb Goines scored twice going 2 for 4, Rowland went 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs, and Green went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Regan picked up two RBIs without a hit.