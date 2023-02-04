HUNTER FERRELL

Bauxite quarterback Hunter Ferrell, 8, plays in a game this past season. Ferrell signed with the University of Arkansas Monticello recently. 

BAUXITE – It has been a long journey for Bauxite quarterback Hunter Ferrell since midway through his senior football season. With his high school career ending due to injury, Ferrell’s journey got a little sweeter this past Wednesday when he inked with the University of Monticello Boll Weevils. 