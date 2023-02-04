BAUXITE – It has been a long journey for Bauxite quarterback Hunter Ferrell since midway through his senior football season. With his high school career ending due to injury, Ferrell’s journey got a little sweeter this past Wednesday when he inked with the University of Monticello Boll Weevils.
Ferrell explained why Monticello was the place for him.
“I went down there and the atmosphere was amazing,” he said. “I went down there a week before my injury for a game-day visit and had a great time. In fact, the day after my injury, I was in the hospital getting an MRI done, and Coach Hud (Jackson) called me, the head coach, and Coach (Ryan) Lusby, the offensive coordinator at the time, called me; just to check on me and say they’re still with me until the end.
“That kind of did it for me then. I had other offers, but that’s win I knew it was UAM.”
It was just over the halfway mark of the season when Ferrell went down with his leg injury, which had some complex issues with the senior stating, “it was not a fun time,” but he has enjoyed his rehabilitation nonetheless.
“People told me going it it was going to be tough, but it’s been kind of fun, honestly,” he said. “Rehabbing and getting better at it.”
With his experience through his ordeal, Ferrell now has career goals.
“I plan on studying physical therapy,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot through my injury and feel very confident going into the the physical therapy field.”
Also playing baseball and basketball for Bauxite, Ferrell has had a stellar career on the gridiron for the Miners, finishing with 4,458 yards and 35 touchdowns passing, also running for 1,034 yards and another touchdown. He was on pace for a career year his senior season leading Saline County in passing yards (1,237), completions (86) and was tied for the county lead with nine TDs before he went out. He also ran for 373 yards and 11 TDs, which was also tied for the county lead.
“I play with passion,” Ferrell said. “I’ve always had a love for football. It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Even with his stats on the football field, it is Ferrell’s character Bauxite Head Coach Caleb Perry honed in on.
“Hunter is a great player, a great student, a great role model at Bauxite High School for what we want our students to be like,” Perry said. “He has done all the small things well, all the intangibles. He works hard when he’s at school, he works hard when he’s away from school. He puts in the mental preparation necessary for a quarterback.
“He represents the school well in everything he does. He’s a competitor. He’s got a tremendous attitude, loves his team, his teammates. He’s a good Christian young man. He’s pretty much a standout in all aspects of his life; comes from a great home so I know he’s going to do well at the next level.”
Perry was also appreciative to the Boll Weevils for staying on Ferrell through a tough injury.
“I’m grateful to UAM for upholding their commitment to him, as well,” the Coach said. “He’s going to do a great job for them. Obviously sad to see him go. It’ll be hard shoes to fill for the next person, but we’re excited to see what he does in the days ahead.
“He just showed out in all aspects of the game. He was a leader on the field. He was a coach on the field. He meant a lot to us as a player. He played some defensive back for us over the years. He was a holder. Whatever we needed, he did it and did a good job.”
While still rehabbing his leg, Ferrell won’t get on the field his freshman season at UAM, but definitely expects to be ready to roll the next year after redshirting.
“I’ll be rehabbing into the football season,” he said. “I believe I’ll be ready by my sophomore year. They’ll clear me in September, more than likely, and I’ll start training and working, gaining strength back in my leg, getting bigger, stronger and faster, and we’ll see where it takes me from there, but I plan on coming back sophomore year and taking over the program.”
Originally scheduled to have a signing ceremony on Wednesday but postponed due to icy conditions, Ferrell will have his ceremony Monday in Bauxite.