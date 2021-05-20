The Benton Lady Panthers look to complete their perfect season today in the 5A State Tournament championship game against the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs at Lady Panthers Park in Benton. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. First pitch is 4 p.m.
FOR THE 'SHIP: Lady Panthers look to finish what they started
