ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton sophomore Alyssa Houston, 14, gets ready before a pitch in a game earlier this season. Houston and the Lady Panthers host the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs in the 5A State Tournament championship today at lady Panther park in Benton. First pitch is 4 p.m.

The Benton Lady Panthers look to complete their perfect season today in the 5A State Tournament championship game against the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs at Lady Panthers Park in Benton. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. First pitch is 4 p.m.