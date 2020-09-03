The 2020 season has arrived for the rest of Saline County.
Harmony Grove is set to travel to former conference foe Jessieville on Friday as the two open their respective schedules under the lights.
On one side, experience and 12 starters return.
On the other, the struggle to find numbers and consistency remains.
Harmony Grove will have 29 in uniform while Jessieville is looking to make some noise in the 5-3A Conference, where it is picked third in preseason.
Still coming out of the Diamond T, Head Coach Mike Guthrie and company look to stop Jessieville’s offense, which is led by two-time All-Conference quarterback Carson Hair.
The dual-threat gunslinger can throw well and run as well.
In 2019, the junior completed 22 touchdown passes while tossing for 2,289 yards against only five interceptions.
He was second on the team with 674 rushing yards and eight TDs.
All-Conference running back Matthew Huff also returns with his ability and power to run through defenses.
He led the team with 1,227 yards and 13 scores a season ago.
The 2019 season was the best in recent memory for the Lions with eight wins and a state playoff berth.
Jessieville’s offensive line returns as it sets the tone for the Lions offense.
Defensively, five starters are back, including Evan Williams at defensive end and linebacker. Fast and good, strong hands makes Williams a threat most will look to avoid.
Defensive speed will be a factor for Jessieville as it looks to stop the run from Harmony Grove’s T-style offense.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium.