Former Bryant Hornet and current University of Arkansas - Fort Smith outfielder Logan Allen makes a running catch while with the Hornets. Allen, a junior at UAFS, was selected in the 14th round (428 overall of the MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday. An All-State selection and state champion with the Hornets, Allen led UAFS with a .362 average and eight stolen bases, adding 34 runs, 11 doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs. 

