WILL MCENTIRE

Former Bryant Hornet and current Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Will McEntire throws a pitch against the Auburn Tigers in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska this past Wednesday. McEntire threw a career-high seven innings with a career-high nine strikeouts in the win.

Former Bryant Hornet and current Arkansas Razorback pitcher Will McEntire was big down the stretch for the Hogs this season. Read full feature in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.