LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock Head Basketball Coach Darrell Walker announced the addition of former Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies guard Khalen “KK” Robinson, playing two seasons with the Bryant Hornets before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, to the Trojans’ program.
Former Hornet Robinson headed to Little Rock
- Special to The Saline Courier
