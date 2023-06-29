KHALEN KK ROBINSON

Former Bryant guard Khalen “KK” Robinson, right, drives to the basket in the 2019 state championship game against Fort Smith Northside. After spending time at Arkansas and Texas A&M, Robinson will play for the Little Rock Trojans in the upcoming season. 

 

LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock Head Basketball Coach Darrell Walker announced the addition of former Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies guard Khalen “KK” Robinson, playing two seasons with the Bryant Hornets before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, to the Trojans’ program.

