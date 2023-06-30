Former Bauxite Miner Ben Madison, now a member of the High-A Eugene Emeralds in the San Francisco Giants organization, was named the Northwest League Player of the Week from June 19-25. In two appearances in that span, Madison had two relief appearances and threw five shutout innings, giving up just one hit and no walks while striking out nine.
featured
Former Miner Madison named POW
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- County Attorney Will Gruber announces resignation
- Van Horn, Hogs await MLB draft to get clarity
- Former Miner Madison named POW
- “Five South” podcast shares the stories of Saline County
- Former Hornet Robinson headed to Little Rock
- Former Razorback, NFL player Mallett dies in Florida
- Bryant Council hears first reading of millage increase ordinance
- Who will have the 2023 song of the summer? We offer some predictions
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant alum returns, becomes head Hornet
- Another Saline County Library Board member resigns
- Benton Police: Little Rock man arrested on charges of animal cruelty
- GCSO seeks help in fatal plane crash investigation
- Summerwood Sports in full effect
- County attorney says there’s legal precedent for county judge to hire, fire library staff
- Herb’s Barber Shop awards two more scholarships
- Former Hornet Robinson headed to Little Rock
- “Five South” podcast shares the stories of Saline County
- Evans named new Lady Miner coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.