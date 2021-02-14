PEYTON PALLETTE

Former Benton Panther and current Arkansas Razorback freshman Peyton Pallette throws a pitch his senior season in Benton. Pallette looks to have a spot in the starting rotation to start the year.

Former Benton Panther pitcher Peyton Pallette, now a freshman with the Arkansas Razorbacks, is showing a lot of confidence going into the season and will have an opportunity to contribute early. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

