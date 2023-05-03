BENTON – Former Benton Panthers cornerback Destry “DJ” Stirgus is headed to the National Football League (NFL). On Monday, Stirgus signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent to continue his football career after playing for the Missouri Western Griffons in college.
