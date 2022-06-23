The Saline County Dirtbags would fall 8-7 to the Fort Smith Sportsman in walk-off fashion Wednesday in the second round of the Arkansas American Legion AA State Tournament at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Full story is in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
