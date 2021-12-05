BRYANT 4-PEAT

The Bryant Hornets and Coach Buck James, center, celebrate their fourth straight 7A state championship Saturday with a 42-38 victory over the Fayetteville Purple Dogs at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Bryant Hornets held on for a 42-38 victory over the Fayetteville Purple Dogs in the 7A state championship game, winning their fourth straight state title. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online Sunday with the e-Edition.

