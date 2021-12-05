The Bryant Hornets held on for a 42-38 victory over the Fayetteville Purple Dogs in the 7A state championship game, winning their fourth straight state title. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online Sunday with the e-Edition.
Four the ages: Hornets hold off Dogs for 4th straight title
