KAMAURI AUSTIN

Bryant freshman Kamauri Austin, left, runs after a catch in a 14-13 win over the Cabot North Panthers in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play Thursday.

It wasn’t their accustomed blowout, but the Bryant freshman Hornets would hold off Cabot North 14-13 in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play Thursday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The close win extended the Fr. Hornets, the defending three-time CAJHC champions, to 32 games.  