CABOT – The four-time defending Central Arkansas Junior High Conference champion Bryant Freshman Hornets ran their streak to 42 in a row Thursday with a 40-6 shellacking over Cabot on the road to open CAJHC play this season. The Fr. Hornets opened the season with a 35-0 nonconference win over Parkview the previous week. 

HORNET LOGO

