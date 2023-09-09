CABOT – The four-time defending Central Arkansas Junior High Conference champion Bryant Freshman Hornets ran their streak to 42 in a row Thursday with a 40-6 shellacking over Cabot on the road to open CAJHC play this season. The Fr. Hornets opened the season with a 35-0 nonconference win over Parkview the previous week.
Fr. Hornets run over Cabot
