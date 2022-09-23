HORNET LOGO

The Bryant Freshman Lady Hornets would get a big win this past Monday against Central Arkansas Junior High Conference defending champions Benton Fr. Lady Panthers at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant. The Fr. Lady Hornets would sweep the defending champs 2-0 (25-18, 25-22) to improve to 20-9 on the season, 4-4 in conference, while Benton moved to 10-2, 6-2.