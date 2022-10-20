HORNET LOGO

After falling to Cabot South last Thursday in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play, the Bryant Fr. Lady Hornets picked up a sweep on Monday, downing North Little Rock 25-22 and 25-21 in Bryant to improve to 24-13 overall, 8-8 in the CAJHC. Bryant wraps the regular season tonight in Benton, facing the defending CAJHC champion Benton Fr. Lady Panthers at Benton Arena, with eighth grade starting at 5 p.m. Bryant defeated Benton in its first matchup this season.