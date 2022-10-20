After falling to Cabot South last Thursday in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play, the Bryant Fr. Lady Hornets picked up a sweep on Monday, downing North Little Rock 25-22 and 25-21 in Bryant to improve to 24-13 overall, 8-8 in the CAJHC. Bryant wraps the regular season tonight in Benton, facing the defending CAJHC champion Benton Fr. Lady Panthers at Benton Arena, with eighth grade starting at 5 p.m. Bryant defeated Benton in its first matchup this season.
Fr. Lady Hornets sweep NLR
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant School Board Meeting
- Bryant FOP members growing Beards for a Cause
- Sardis UMC creates special treats for local NICU
- Bringing out the brooms: Lady Panthers sweep way through league opponents
- Fr. Lady Hornets sweep NLR
- Bryant falls to wrap Central
- Miners regroup, face Eagles on road
- Arkansas PBS hosts Lieutenant Governors Debate
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested in connection with Benton, LR homicides
- Woman arrested in connection with park shooting
- Man arrest on rape, sexual grooming charges
- Warrants issued in gas station shootout
- Cards roll to 8th win despite sluggish start
- Hornets make most of limited possessions in road victory
- Panthers take it to Titans for 4th straight
- Bryant man arrested in connection with shooting
- Bryant School Board to consider non-recurring salary payment
- Surgery not always first option for breast cancer treatment
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.