The Bryant Fr. Lady Hornets came away with a sweep over Central in Little Rock in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference action on Monday, with the Bryant A Team winning 25-21, 25-11, and the Bryant B winning 25-20 and 25-18.
Fr. Lady Hornets take sweep
Tony Lenahan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Beavers look to take control of conference
- Fr. Lady Hornets take sweep
- Bryant girls 2nd in Conway, Jr. Hornets dominate
- Gibson discusses race and vision for Attorney General’s office
- DRC approves final plat for Coral Ridge
- Birch Tree Communities announces staff changes
- Bryant Schools gives annual report
- Benton gears up for Halloween
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock officer arrested in connection with domestic battery case
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
- Woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with child’s death
- Bryant native among A-State Homecoming Court
- One woman's journey through cancer and child birth
- Senate suspends Clark from 93rd General Assembly
- Birch Tree Communities announces staff changes
- Benton gears up for Halloween
- Cards put unbeaten streak up vs. perfect Lamar
- Bryant Council approves PSAP ordinance