CONWAY – Sometimes a win can feel more like an escape. Such was the case for the Benton Freshmen Panthers on Thursday night as they held on for a 21-20 victory over the Conway White Wampus Cats at John McConnell Stadium.
The Panthers (2-0, 1-0) raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Chase Cobb threw for 243 yards in the first half, including a screen pass on Benton’s third play from scrimmage that Bryson Griffis took 72 yards for a touchdown. Gabe Wilbur’s extra point attempt hit the upright for a 6-0 Panther lead.
After the Benton defense stopped Conway’s opening drive at the Panther 12-yard line, the Panthers went on a methodical 13-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that consumed 6:23. TJ Williams took a short pass from Cobb three yards to the end zone. Cobb found Weston Monson for a 2-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
Emery Moore increased the lead to 21-0 on a 2-yard run with 1:31 left in the first half.
The second half was anything but smooth for Benton as Conway limited the Panthers explosive first half offense to negative 18 yards in the second half.
With the score 21-14 and just 27 seconds left, Conway connected on a 40-yard touchdown on a double pass to get within one point. The Wampus Cats elected to try for two and the win. After an offside penalty on the Panthers, Conway attempted a quarterback sneak but the Benton defensive line built a wall allowing linebackers Carson Conyers and Monson to stuff the sneak short of the end zone preserving Benton’s 21-20 lead.
Following the score, Conway recovered an onside kick. On the game’s final play, Conway completed a short pass, then lateraled the football twice before an alert Avian Beard raced from his defensive end spot to tackle the Conway runner at the Panther 15-yard line to end the game.
Conway kept it close thanks to beginning six of their nine drives in Benton territory with an average starting field position at the Panther 46-yard line.
Offensively, Cobb again had a great game passing, completing 15 of 18 for 246 yards. Cobb began the season (including last week’s game with Pulaski Academy) by completing his first 24 passes without an incompletion. Griffis hauled in seven passes for 165 yards to lead all Panther receivers.
Defensively, Monson had seven tackles and Bryson Matyja had six to lead Benton. Beard, Monson and Aiden Guinn recorded sacks and Monson forced a Conway fumble.
The eighth-grade Panthers picked up their first win of the season, walloping the Wampus Cats 36-6.
Jon Richey scored on for the Panthers on the game’s second play on a 51-yard jaunt. Benton’s lead increased to 14-0 to end the first quarter on an Easton Snellings 1-yard run.
Benton’s Jude Turner had a splendid second quarter with three sacks and a forced fumble. Amarious Leaks scored Benton’s lone second quarter touchdown on a fumble recovery return of 3 yards to give the Panthers a 22-6 halftime advantage.
Snellings increased the lead to 28-6 on a 12-yard scamper with 3:19 left in the third quarter.
Benton’s Joshua Jackson raced 12 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter and Snellings 2-point run gave Benton a 36-6 lead. Jaxon White helped seal the Panther victory with a fourth quarter interception of a Wampus Cat pass.
Both Benton Junior High teams are back on the road next Thursday to face Cabot North. Kickoff for the eighth-grade game will be at 5:30 with the freshmen game to follow.