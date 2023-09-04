BENTON – On a brilliant, moonlit Thursday night at the Palace, the Benton Freshman Panthers opened their season with a 49-40 win over Pulaski Academy.
The Panthers found themselves facing a 14-point deficit at 28-14 late in the first half when PA uncharacteristically bypassed an onside kick. Benton’s T.J. Williams returned the kickoff 75 yards for one of his three touchdowns on the night to close the PA lead to seven at 28-21 at halftime.
Weston Monson recovered a PA onside kick to start the second half and it took Benton just two plays to tie the game at 28-all when Chase Cobb passed for a 39-yard touchdown to Bryson Griffis. Gabe Wilbur booted the extra point and was perfect on the night converting all seven PATs.
PA answered to regain the lead at 34-28 on a 62-yard pass from Sam Hurtado to Chase Hancock. The Bruins’ 2-point try following the touchdown failed.
After Bryson Matyja recovered the ensuing PA onside kick, the Panthers went on their longest touchdown drive of the night. It took eight plays for Benton to cover 51 yards with Emery Moore capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to give Benton a 35-34 lead.
With 2:02 left in the third quarter and Benton clinging to a 1-point lead, Benton Head Coach Sam Cowling rolled the dice and called for an onside kick that was recovered by the Panthers’ Floyd Cornice. Two plays later, Cobb found Williams on a beautiful corner route for a 45-yard touchdown and a 42-34 Panther lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, PA elected to go for a fourth-and-13 from their own 17-yard line. Benton’s Avian Beard ripped through the PA line to sack quarterback Hurtado at the Bruin 5-yard line. It took the Panthers just one play to pad the lead on a Moore 5-yard run for a 49-34 lead.
The Bruins closed the gap to nine on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hurtado to Koa Rockwell. However, on the onside kick following the score, PA recovered but was called for illegal touching and the possession went to Benton. The Panthers were able to run off the final 4:17 off the clock to secure the season-opening win.
Chase Cobb was a perfect 10-of-10 passing in the game for 177 yards. T.J. Williams (5-82), Bryson Griffis (4-81) and Carson Conyers (1-14) caught Cobb’s passes. Emery Moore was the lone Panther to carry the football, rushing 15 times for 144 yards.
Defensively, Benton sacked the PA quarterback five times (Beard – 2, Bryan Dawson, Jacobi Lea and Weston Monson). The Panthers recovered five onside kicks with Monson leading with two recoveries. Defensively, Avian Beard, Bryson Matyja and Weston Monson led Benton with five tackles each.
In the eighth-grade game, PA defeated Benton 36-30. The Panthers found themselves in a deep hole early, falling behind 22-0 in the first quarter as PA recovered two consecutive onside kicks and turned the extra possessions into touchdowns.
But the Panthers fought back to outscore PA 30-14 over the final three quarters. Jon Richey and Easton Snellings each scored two touchdowns for the Panthers. Caleb Curry had a spectacular 2-point play catch and Aidan Bateman also caught a 2-point conversion from quarterback Snellings. Ben Crump had a sack and Jude Turner recovered a PA fumble for the Panther defense.
Both junior high teams return to action next Thursday as they open the Central Arkansas Junior High conference slate at Conway’s John McConnell Stadium against the Conway White Wampus Cats. The eighth-grade game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the freshman game to follow.