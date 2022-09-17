HORNET LOGO

After edging Cabot North 14-13 last week to keep their long win streak alive, the Bryant Freshman Hornets had no trouble extending it on Thursday. The three-time Central Arkansas Junior High Conference defending champion Fr. Hornets routed Lake Hamilton 41-16 at Hornet Stadium to improve to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in CAJHC play, and extended that win streak to 33 games.