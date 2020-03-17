Editor's Note: The following report is courtesy of content partner KATV Channel 7.

LITTLE ROCK — The Southeastern Conference canceled all regular season athletics events, as well as SEC championship events, for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. The league announced the news Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no additional pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

Previously, the SEC said it would reevaluate whether to proceed with competitions in mid-April. 

 “This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
 
"By making a final determination, we have enabled student-athletes to have closure related to the remainder of this season as well as move forward with the completion of the academic semester, preparation for future seasons, or other opportunities that may await. As we officially close the chapter of the current athletics year, our focus turns to the future and our efforts to make the 2020-21 academic year a special one for our student-athletes, coaches and Razorback fans."

Other required or voluntary athletics activities, including practices and meetings, remain suspended through at least April 15.

The announcement follows similar decisions made by other conferences, including the ACC, Sun Belt, SWAC and Southland.

The SEC said it will continue to provide student-athletes with medical care, academic assistance, and housing, as needed.

Fans who purchased tickets for the SEC softball and baseball tournaments will be refunded by March 31.

