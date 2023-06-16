ABBY GENTRY

Bryant senior Abby Gentry takes a cut in the 6A state championship game at Farris Field in Conway. Gentry broke four more school records in earning plenty of postseason honors. 

 

BRYANT – Winning their first state championship since 2012, the last of three in a row, the Bryant Lady Hornets reaped the rewards from a most magical season ending with an 8-5 victory over 6A Central Conference rival Cabot in the state title game at Farris Field in Conway. Bryant would finish 23-7 on the season, taking second behind Cabot in the 6A Central before breaking the Lady Panthers late when it really counted. 

ALY WHITE

Bryant junior Aly White throws a pitch in the 6A state championship game. White earned All-State honors for the second time this past championship season. 
MACY HOSKINS

Bryant senior Macy Hoskins competes in the 6A state championship game, an 8-5 win over the Cabot Lady Panthers, at Farris Field in Conway. Hoskins had the game-winning home run in the win. 

Tags

Recommended for you