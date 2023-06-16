BRYANT – Winning their first state championship since 2012, the last of three in a row, the Bryant Lady Hornets reaped the rewards from a most magical season ending with an 8-5 victory over 6A Central Conference rival Cabot in the state title game at Farris Field in Conway. Bryant would finish 23-7 on the season, taking second behind Cabot in the 6A Central before breaking the Lady Panthers late when it really counted.
Two Lady Hornets, senior Abby Gentry and junior Aly White, secured All-State props for the second time and All Arkansas Preps First-Team honors, while more garnered All-Conference accolades.
After breaking six offensive school records as a junior last season, including average (.631), OBP (.664), OPS (1.829), Slugging (1.165), hits (65) and runs (58), Gentry would add another her senior season and re-broke three of last year’s records, including upping the OBP to .692, OPS to 1.987 and Slugging to 1.295. That new one came when she hit 14 home runs to break former Lady Hornet Jessie Taylor’s 12 dingers set in 2012.
Gentry, also taking All-State Tournament Team honors, finished her senior season with a .590 average, 13 doubles, 48 runs and 36 RBIs, while also stealing 14 bases. Gentry would finish with 25 walks to bump that OBP up and struck out just one time, her first at-bat of the championship game.
“She took a lot more walks this year,” Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said. “She almost went all year without striking out.”
Missing out on the 2020 COVID season as a freshman where she hit .500, Gentry, signing to play softball at South Dakota State, finished her career with a .545 average, 163 hits, 149 runs, 43 doubles, six triples, 32 homers and 119 RBIs. She added 42 stolen bases, 42 walks and just 11 strikeouts in 97 games. This while playing three different positions – third base as a sophomore, shortstop as a junior and catcher this past season.
“She’s just really been a solid kid,” Dreher said. “Her hitting is something that has just grown exponentially since her freshman year. It’s a reward for a lot of hard work that she’s put in. I know she would leave practice and go home and hit in her cage at the house for hours. It was just a product of a lot of hard work.”
White was a force for the Lady Hornets both at the plate and in the circle. White had a 2.09 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 103.2 innings pitched, while leading the Lady Hornets with 37 RBIs, adding seven homers, five doubles, two triples and 24 runs while batting .505, second only to Gentry.
“Aly is just a great all-around player,” Dreher said. “She’s a good pitcher, obviously, but she also plays a solid first base for us. Hitting-wise, she’s hard to pitch to. Her and Abby both, it’s hard to pitch to them. Not a lot of holes in their swing. She just made for a really solid bat in the lineup.”
Taking All-Conference honors was senior Macy Hoskins, junior Leah Hicks, junior Kadence Armstrong and sophomore Kloie Lovell, while senior Emily Miller was named to the All-State Tournament Team.
Hoskins proved to be the hero in the state championship game. Down by two going into the final inning and then tied at 5-5, Hoskins smashed a 3-run home run to seal the win and her senior season. She was named the All-State Tournament MVP and also took All Arkansas Preps Second-Team honors. Playing centerfield, she finished her senior season with a .416 average, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, 24 runs, six doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases.
“She really came along at the state tournament for us,” Dreher said. “She got some key hits in big situations. I moved her down in the lineup to have a better chance to have runners on when Abby would come up as leadoff. She was just pretty consistent throughout the year.”
Hicks would hit .413 with five homers, three doubles and a triple, knocking in 26 while scoring 23 times, and adding five stolen bases.
Armstrong was also good pitching and batting, ultimately earning the win in relief in the championship game. In the circle, Armstrong had a 2.80 ERA with 60 strikeouts in just 35 innings pitched. She hit .408 at the plate with a .482 OBP, stealing a team-high 19 bags.
Lovell had a great sophomore campaign batting .440 with a .517 OBP, adding eight doubles and three triples. She also hit a homer with 20 RBIs while scoring 19 times and adding nine stolen bases.
Miller was big in the playoffs in being named to the All-State Tournament Team, and for the season had a 3.44 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 20.1 innings pitched.
Just like the championship game when they came back down two runs to win by three, the Lady Hornets have fought all season and found a way to get it done.
“The big games that we won .. Benton (snapping Benton’s 67-game win streak), Bentonville (6A semifinals), Cabot of course … they were all late-in-the-game wins,” Dreher explained. “That just says a lot about the girls and their resilience, and just their chemistry. It’s something I can’t really explain. They didn’t have a lot of drama. They weren’t all alike by any means, but they always seemed to pull together in big games and pull it out. They were just resilient.
“It was just fun to be a part of. I kind of wish I could be on the outside and just watch the games and watch them come together. It was just really fun to watch. It was awesome to be a part of.”
Along with Gentry, Hoskins and Miller, the Lady Hornets say goodbye to seniors Emma Bonvillain, hitting .302 with 14 runs and 14 RBIs, Bailey Glenn and Cora Loftis.
But, along with the All-Conference selections returning for next season, two more starters also return and could have very well earned honors, too. Junior shortstop Kallee Nichols hit .338 with a .430 OBP, 33 runs (second to Gentry), 21 RBIs, seven homers and 14 stolen bases. Freshman third baseman Payton Stueart hit .328 with three homers, two doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs.
The Lady Hornets also return the Easterwood sisters - sophomore Makenleigh “Specs” and Makalia. Makalia hit .338 with a .430 OBP, six doubles, a triple, homer, 21 runs, 13 RBIs and nine steals, with Specs batting .318 with a .423 OBP, 19 runs and 12 stolen bases.
“A lot of them are very versatile,” Dreher said. “It’s really going to be fun next year to see those girls come back. Hitting was our strength this year, and probably next year as well. Losing Abby will hurt, and the other seniors we’ll miss, but I think we have some good kids coming back, too.”