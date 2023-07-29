BRYANT – Not only did Bryant Lady Hornet All-State selection Abby Gentry break a plethora of school records on the offensive side of the ball the past two seasons, she cemented her name in the state record book as she finished her career helping the Lady Hornets win their first state championship since 2012.
Gentry climbs up rankings after excellent career
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
