PRESLEY GIVENS

Bryant senior wrestler Presley Givens flexes after winning the 6A State Girls Wrestling championship in the 145-pound division this past weekend at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. It was Givens second straight title.

LITTLE ROCK – For the second time in as many years, Bryant senior wrestler Presley Givens is a state champion. At the Arkansas Girls State Tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock this past weekend, Givens pinned Springdale’s Callie Parrish at the 1:25 mark of the 6A final, taking home the 145-pound state championship after winning the 132-pound division last season. 

