A rivalry match would not be the same without teams jarring at each other and a close contest on the scoreboard.
Friday night had all that when Glen Rose (0-1) played host to cross-county rival Malvern (1-0) under the lights at Beaver Stadium.
Starting 30 minutes late due to rain in the area and Senior Night, once kickoff came, the action was nonstop — and sloppy.
With the tilt teetering back and forth most of the night, Malvern was able to make big stops late in the fourth to come out ahead, winning 33-27.
“I am not taking anything away from our guys, our effort was their and our execution was not,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “When you are playing a good team like Malvern, you have to execute. I said going in that we could not turn the ball over in big games and we did. We came out on the short end of the stick.”
