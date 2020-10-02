It was a tale of two halves for the Glen Rose Beavers as they hosted the Genoa Central Dragons for Week 2 of 5-3A conference play at Beaver Stadium Friday on homecoming.
The Beaver offense was held to only two touchdowns in the first half, but despite the slow start, the Beavers came out at halftime to rack up four more touchdowns while the defense held strong to shut out the Dragons and get the win, 42-0.
The win puts the Beavers at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. They host Hot Spring County rival Bismarck (1-4 overall, 0-2 conference) at Beaver Stadium next Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The loss for Genoa Central sets them back to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference. They return home to host Jessieville (3-2 overall, 1-1 conference) next Friday.
