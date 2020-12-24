PARRIS ATKINS

Bryant junior Parris Atkins, 10, puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Atkins scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in a 64-47 win over Watson Chapel Tuesday at Hornet Arena. 

The Bryant Lady Hornets picked up a 64-47 victory over the Watson Chapel Lady Wildcats Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Read full story in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Tags

Recommended for you