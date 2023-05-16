CABOT - The Bauxite Lady Miners tragically saw their 2023 season come to an end Sunday, slipping 8-2 to Gravette in the semifinals of the 4A State Tournament at Cabot, which was originally hosted by Lonoke.
Games were forced to be shuffled during postseason weekend as inclement weather continued to rain on the parade for many schools vying for a spot in the championship game.
“It hurts today but it was an excellent season,” Bauxite Coach Madeleine Rhodes said. “They (Lady Miners) did a lot of great stuff. We knew from the beginning the senior class, they were my first group here, and they have worked to make a great culture of competitiveness, but also togetherness. We expected to have a good season, but they turned things after spring break. They really got excited and found their passion for the game. That’s when things started getting on fire for us with a great district and great regional. We hate losing but there’s nothing for us to be disappointed in.”
The loss also snapped a nine-game winning streak dating back to April 21.
After the Lady Miners were forced to strand two in the top of the first, Gravette took advantage with a single score in the home half, taking the 1-0 lead on an RBI-single.
Bauxite would look to be in business in the second, scoring two on a 2-run error, stealing the 2-1 lead in the second.
Gravette, though, would be full of firepower to answer, including scoring five runs in the bottom of the second thanks to a sacrifice fly RBI and a 3-run home run to left. Gravette would also score one on a passed ball during the same at-bat.
Up 6-2 and Bauxite all out of runs, Gravette tacked on some insurance with two in the bottom of the sixth via home run to left once again.
Gravette would hold on 8-2 to advance to the 4A state title game Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas.
Bauxite was held to three hits total in the loss.
MJ Bermingham was strong in 4.1 innings of action from the circle, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks. Senior Carley Clark would take the loss after allowing six runs on four hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of work.
Bauxite earned its trip to the semifinals after taking down Farmington 4-3 in the quarterfinals Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals started fast, scoring two in the first on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a walk to follow for the 2-0 lead.
Bauxite would answer quickly, however, with a one-out home run from senior Bryley Bowman to trim the Lady Cardinals lead to 2-1.
With both teams trading blows early, Farmington kept the pressure on with another run in the second on a single to lead 3-1.
The Lady Miners, though, would answer right back with a run of their own in the bottom half, scoring on an RBI groundout from Skylar Hoyt to make it 3-2.
Things would go quiet the rest of the way until Bauxite broke things open in the bottom of the seventh for the come-from-behind victory.
Trailing 3-2 with three outs to play, Bauxite would need zero hits in the inning to score two for the win. Bauxite pulled even at 3-3 on a sacrifice fly RBI from Emma King before scoring on an error the next at-bat for the victory.
Both teams tallied seven hits and combined for five errors in the game.
Bermingham quietly led all Bauxite hitters with three knocks on the day.
From the circle, she was dominant, throwing a complete game while allowing three total runs on seven hits and four walks. She would also strike out four in the process.
Bauxite closes its season at 27-6 overall and finished conference play a perfect 6-0.
“We’re hurting in our middle losing two awesome middle infielders with Bryley Bowman and Madalynn Ferrell and a great pitcher in Carley Clark, who threw a lot for us this year,” Rhodes said. “Aside what they offered on the field, they were great leaders helping build the culture of competitiveness, working really hard. We’re hating to lose them, but we do return a lot.
“You return MJ to the mound and your whole outfield comes back. We’ve got Emma King with some power, Lexi Childress is finding her stride. We’re returning a lot of good stuff and then we’ve got some eighth-graders that will be freshman that we expect to push to start. There’s a lot to go off of for next year but we don’t like the fact that we lost and we’re losing some kids we really love. This team was really close and that was the defining factor to go to regionals and outscore our opponents (42-6 over three games).”