BRYLEY BOWMAN

Bauxite senior Bryley Bowman scores the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory over Farmington Saturday in the 4A State Tournament quarterfinals. Bauxite’s season would come to an end on Sunday in an 8-2 loss to Gravette in the semifinals. 

CABOT - The Bauxite Lady Miners tragically saw their 2023 season come to an end Sunday, slipping 8-2 to Gravette in the semifinals of the 4A State Tournament at Cabot, which was originally hosted by Lonoke.

