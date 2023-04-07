BRADEN CAMPBELL

Benton senior Braden Campbell throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Campbell pitched two scoreless innings in a 4-2 loss to Greenbrier in nonconference play Wednesday in Benton. 

BENTON – Going out of conference on Wednesday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium, the Benton Panthers would drop a 4-2 decision to the Greenbrier Panthers, snapping Benton’s four-game win streak. Benton moved to 8-6 on the season and took a 5-2 5A South Conference record against Lakeside on Thursday. 

MASON MCDANIEL

Benton sophomore catcher Mason McDaniel competes in a game earlier this season. McDaniel went 2 for 2 with an RBI in a 4-2 loss to Greenbrier Wednesday. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you