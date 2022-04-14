CALEB GREINER

Bryant Hornets pitcher Caleb Greiner, second from left, and his family are all smiles after Greiner signed with the Carl Albert State College Vikings Wednesday at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant.

Bryant senior pitcher Caleb Greiner signed with the Carl Albert State College Vikings Wednesday at the Hornet's Nest in Bryant. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.