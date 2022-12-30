HORNET LOGO

FORT SMITH – In a competitive match against two solid 7A squads in the first round of the Coke Classic in Fort Smith, the Har-Ber Wildcats would edge the Bryant Hornets 44-41 Wednesday to kick off the tournament. The Hornets played the Southside Mavericks in the consolation bracket on Thursday and wrap the tourney today at either 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. with their opponent and time to be determined. Har-Ber played Sylvan Hills, which beat Southside 72-58 on Wednesday, in Thursday’s semifinals. 