OLIVIA WALLACE

Harmony Grove sophomore Olivia Wallace, 5, dribbles in a recent game. Wallace scored eight points in a 59-31 win over Genoa Central in 7-3A Conference play Tuesday in Haskell.

Both the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals and Cardinals picked up big 7-3A Conference wins over Genoa Central this past Tuesday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Read full Lady Cardinals game story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. The Cardinals full game story will be in Thursday's edition.