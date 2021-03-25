CAMERON HARRIS

Benton junior Cameron Harris, 2, competes in a game this past season. Harris was the lone Panther to earn All-Conference honors after averaging 16.2 points per game, which was good for second in Saline County. 

Benton junior Cameron Harris earned All-Conference honors for the Panthers. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

