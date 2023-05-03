LAUREN BEATY

Harmony Grove senior Lauren Beaty, 8, takes a cut in a game earlier this season. The Lady Cardinals season came to an end with a 13-4 defeat to Glen Rose late last week. Beaty went 1 for 2 with an RBI. 

HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals hit a tough stretch to close their 2023 campaign, losing five of their last seven, including 4 of 5 being played on their home field.

