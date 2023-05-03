HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals hit a tough stretch to close their 2023 campaign, losing five of their last seven, including 4 of 5 being played on their home field.
Harmony Grove kicked things off in the opening round of the 7-3A District Tournament at Haskell with a 14-3 win over Centerpoint to keep their regional tournament hopes alive.
The Lady Cardinals opened with nine runs in the home half of the first, using five hits, three walks and two Centerpoint errors in the process.
Shae Schall doubled home two to start the scoring, followed by a run-scoring error that brought home Sofia Westgaard for the 3-0 lead.
Braxton Beaty would make it 5-0 with a 2-run single of her own two hitters later. back-to-back RBI singles from Anna Beth Callahan and Jaycee Bradley would move the lead to 7-0, still in the first. A two-run error later in the frame would have Harmony Grove on top 9-0 at the end of the first inning.
Centerpoint would take advantage of a Harmony Grove error in the second, scoring two in the process, but still trailing 9-2.
The Lady Cardinals would go quiet in the second before making it 10-2 in the third via RBI single from Westgaard.
Haley Eddy and Westgaard would help make it 13-2 later in the inning with a single and a run on a passed ball.
Centerpoint would get its third and final run in the fourth via error to trail 13-3.
An RBI groundout for Bailey Bartlett would conclude the game’s scoring in the bottom of the fourth as Harmony Grove led 14-3 the rest of the way.
The Lady Cardinals won the hitting battle easily 11-3 in the win. Bradley led all hitters with a perfect 4-for-4 night, along with an RBI and three runs scored.
Eddy followed with two hits, three RBIs and a run.
Schall started and finished the game from the circle, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and a walk. She would also strike out three in the complete-game.
In game two on the night, the Lady Cardinals would not be so fortunate with a region berth on the line and Glen Rose in the opposing dugout.
Having taken down Harmony Grove only days prior, the Lady Beavers continued the trend with a 13-4 victory Friday.
The visiting team on the scoreboard, the Lady Cardinals jumped ahead early with three runs in the first.
Westgaard capitalized first with an RBI single to score Bartlett, followed by an RBI groundout from Eddy and an RBI single from Lauren Beaty.
Glen Rose, though, would answer quickly, scoring four of their own in the bottom of the inning.
Kaylee Ellis started the lead-changing affair with a 2-run single, followed by a second 2-run single from Avery Fikes later in the inning for the 4-3 lead.
Glen Rose would tack on two more in the third on an RBI single from Lilly Goss and a run-scoring double from Maddie Melhorn to lead 6-3.
Needing some insurance, Glen Rose turned to Maci Carver for the fireworks as she stole home for the 7-3 lead.
Harmony Grove would come to life slightly in the fifth as Westgaard doubled home Bartlett to trim the deficit to 7-4 after four and a half innings.
Glen Rose, however, would tighten its grip in the bottom half, scoring two more on another RBI groundout and a run-scoring error to lead 9-4.
Four more runs in the sixth would all but end things for the Lady Cardinals as Glen Rose took the 13-4 lead. A bases-loaded double from Zavery May that scored three would be the back-breaker in the sixth.
Harmony Grove would get three on in the seventh, but could not muster any answer as Glen Rose rolled on.
May, Ellis, Sydney Riggan and Fikes all led Glen Rose with two hits each, combining for seven RBIs and five runs in the win.
Three Lady Beavers pitchers combined to allow four runs on nine hits and four walks.
Bartlett, Westgaard, Eddy and Makayla Valdez all contributed with two hits each for the Lady Cardinals, combining for three runs scored and three RBIs in the loss.
Schall threw 5.1 innings, allowing nine total runs on 11 hits and a walk. Bradley closed the contest, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings of work.
The Lady Cardinals finish their season at 7-7 overall and 3-4 in league play.