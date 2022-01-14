The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals (8-9, 3-2) and Cardinals (8-8, 2-3) are the only Saline County squads to play tonight as they head to Glen Rose to take on the Lady Beavers and Beavers in 7-3A Conference action. Benton (Hall COVID quarantine), Bryant (rescheduled vs. quarantined Little Rock Southwest for Jan. 29 at Hornet Arena) and Bauxite’s (DeQueen quarantine) conference games were postponed due to COVID quarantine issues, or other reasons, with the recent spike in omicron cases and active cases across the state.
