SYDNEY BROWN

Harmony Grove sophomore Sydney Brown, 00, competes in a game recently. Brown hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 14 points in a 36-28 loss to Centerpoint on the road Thursday in 7-3A Conference play. 

AMITY – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals scoring struggles continued in 7-3A Conference action Thursday on the road. The Lady Cardinals would drop their sixth straight game in a 36-28 defeat to the Centerpoint Lady Knights, a team Harmony Grove defeated 44-37 at home in mid-December. 

