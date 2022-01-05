LUKE WHITLEY

Harmony Grove junior Luke Whitley, 5, drives to the basket in a 45-41 win over the Fouke Panthers at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse Tuesday in Haskell. Whitley scored nine points in the victory to push the Cardinals to 8-6 overall, 2-1 in the 7-3A Conference.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals would hold on for a 45-41 victory over the Fouke Panthers, while the Lady Cardinals dropped a close one, 38-34, to the Lady Panthers in 7-3A Conference play Tuesday in Haskell. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

